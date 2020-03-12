|
CHARLES GARRETT
Charles Garrett, 88, passed away on March 7, 2020. He was born on August 30, 1931 in Kansas City, MO. He moved to Jacksonville in the 1940's.
Charles met Barbara Frey while both worked at Barnett Bank. They married for life and moved to Jacksonville Beach in 1951. Charles served in the U.S. Navy, and then began a career with Prudential Insurance Company, retiring in 1989. Charles and Barbara could be found every Thursday evening for decades bowling together in the Hits & Misses League at Beach Bowl. Charles was an active member of the Knights of Columbus at St. Paul's Catholic Church.
Charles is survived by his son Mark (Sherri); daughter Kathleen Gregoire; grandchildren Erin (Daniel Shafer), and Miles. He was preceded in death by wife Barbara.
A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 14, 2020 in Beaches Memorial Park of Atlantic Beach, with Reverend Charles Padathuruthy as Celebrant.
Published in The Beaches Leader on Mar. 13, 2020