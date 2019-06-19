Home

Quinn-Shalz - A Family Funeral Home
3600 Third Street South
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
(904) 249-1100
More Obituaries for CHARLES DUPRAW JR.
CHARLES HENRY DUPRAW JR.


CHARLES HENRY DUPRAW JR.
Charles Henry Dupraw Jr., 62, passed away June 16, 2019. He was born July 4, 1956 in Hamilton, Bermuda. He grew up in Atlantic Beach, Florida and graduated from Fletcher High School in 1974.
Charles completed his college education at Florida Community College in Jacksonville and University of North Florida. He worked as a computer analyst.
His passions were poker, pinball, sailing, scuba diving and at one time was a pilot and owned his own plane.
Charles is survived by his two brothers, Glenn of Atlantic Beach, FL and Art (Dawn) of Switzerland, FL; nephews, Gabe (Lynn) and Rocky (Maricris); niece, Carolina; grand nephew, Hayden; grand nieces, Kaitlyn, Jasmine and Isabella; aunts, Dorothy LeClair of Plattsburg, NY and Mary Cayea of Lake Placid, NY; as well as many cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his Mother, Pearl and Father Charles Sr.
A grave side service will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 11:00 am at Beaches Memorial Park, 1500 Main Street Atlantic Beach, FL 32233.
Please visit our online Tribute at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home.
Published in The Beaches Leader on June 20, 2019
