Cheryl Jean "Luhn" Marseilles
1947 - 2020
CHERYL JEAN (LUHN) MARSEILLES
Cheryl Jean (Luhn) Marseilles, age 73, of Jacksonville, passed away at UF Health North on August 4, 2020. She was born June 11th, 1947 in Carrolton, Ky to Clement Luhn and Eva Holtz.
She was an avid bingo player with her best friend Diane, loved her Pepsis and animals.
Cheryl is survived by her 5 children - Michelle Smith, Crystal Baker, Shelly Nicholson, Marcella Steiner and Makel Marseilles, along with 8 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
Services were held privately through Peeples Family Funeral Homes.
She will be missed by many. Rest in peace Mom, we love you.

Published in The Beaches Leader from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
