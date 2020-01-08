|
CHRIS MILLER
Chris Miller was born in Long Island NY, raised in Williamsburg, VA and settled in Jacksonville, FL. It was during his military service in the Florida Air National Guard that he met his to be wife, Earlene Gaudet. They had a blessed 30-year marriage, 3 children: Erik (Brooke) Miller, Cheri (Kevin) Webb, Christopher (Kae) Miller and 7 grandchildren: Brianna, Brandon, Kiley, Caleb, Tobin, Julia and Kendra. He is also survived by his sister, Helmi Miller, as well as numerous in laws, nieces and nephews.
Chris was grateful for his military service and his recent tenure at Mayo Hospital as help desk support, but none more than his membership in the Ribault Masonic Lodge in Jacksonville Beach. The time with his brotherhood was very important to him. In his spare time, Chris enjoyed making gingerbread cookies, creating beef jerky marinades and traveling. His greatest sense of pride came from the accomplishments of their children and grandchildren.
A Celebration of Chris's life will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Beaches Memorial Park Chapel with Chaplain Michael Campbell officiating. Interment will follow at Beaches Memorial Park where military honors will be rendered. The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In his memory, please make any contributions to Hospice, Jacksonville Humane Society or the .
The arrangements are under the care and direction of V. Todd Ferreira Funeral Services at Beaches Memorial Park, 1500 Main Street, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233. 904-249-1166. Visit www.ferreirafuneralservices.com to sign the family's guest book.
Published in The Beaches Leader on Jan. 9, 2020