Christopher Gene Correia, 71, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on November 20, 2020 after a month-long battle with COVID-19.
Christopher was born to Manuel and Jeanne Correia on November 19, 1949 in New Bedford, Massachusetts. Shortly thereafter, the family moved to Jacksonville Beach, Florida, where he attended St. Paul's Catholic School and graduated from Bishop Kenny High School. Christopher later attended the University of South Florida and graduated from Florida State College at Jacksonville.
Alongside his brother Greg, Christopher helped create and operate one of the Beaches' first pizza delivery services, Dial-A-Pizza. He later became interested in radio and graduated from the Radio Broadcasting Institute, where he met his wife Rebecca. Christopher became an on-air personality and then Production Director at WJCT.
He eventually left the radio world to form and operate Abba Landscape and later Beaches Pool Service. Throughout his career, Christopher loved tending to the needs of others and took a deep pride in everything he did.
His most important legacy was that of sharing the love and kindness of Jesus wherever he went. Christopher's faith remained unwavering, and he proudly attended First Baptist Church of Jacksonville, joined its choir and participated in the Jacksonville Passion Play.
Christopher is survived by his beloved wife of 32 years, Rebecca DeGrove Correia; daughter, Heather Correia; son, Matthew Correia; brothers, Michael Correia (Lynn) and Gregory Correia (Kim); sister, Therese Routman; brother-in-law, Ronald DeGrove (Marie); cherished nieces and nephews, John Correia, Staci Routman, Mark Routman (Melissa), Brad Correia (Ashlee), Carlee Correia, Rebecca DeGrove Prater (James), Holly DeGrove Dropp (Robert), Joseph DeGrove, and Thomas DeGrove (Alysha). He was predeceased by his loving parents Manuel Correia and Jeanne Correia Luker, and brother-in-law Miles Routman.
Although our hearts are broken at this devastating loss, Christopher's lifelong legacy and impact will live on forever. We are grateful to have known a man with such outstanding character, principles, and integrity.
Christopher, you were a devoted husband, father, brother and friend. As believers in Christ, we have the assurance that we will see you again!
A celebration of Christopher's life is not scheduled at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Jacksonville's Lindsay Memorial Auditorium fund. Please visit the online Tribute at www.quinn-shalz.com.
