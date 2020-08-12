CINTRA CARTER SANDER

December 12, 1929 – August 3, 2020

Cintra Carter Sander was born in Bryn Mawr, PA on December 19, 1929.

She left Pennsylvania and moved to Princeton when she married Dr. Richard Huber a PHD and noted scholar at Princeton University. Unlike many, in her generation, Cintra went to college at The Art school of Philadelphia, University of the Arts and became a commercial illustrator. She went on to use her talent for years, illustrating artwork for over 52 Princeton charities and advertising agencies. She was most proud of her work at The Neuro Psychiatric Institute where she taught, the groundbreaking techniques of, art therapy to patients.

Cintra's name was always of interest. When asked, Cintra would reply that her name "Cintra" had been given to the eldest daughter in each generation of her family since 1843. Originating with the daughter of Israel P. Hutchinson, who was nominated to a diplomatic post in Portugal by President James Madison; Cintra Sander is the 4th generation to carry on the tradition. Her Granddaughter Cintra McGauley Sedalik is the 6th Cintra who recently got married in Sintra*, Portugal at Monserrate Palace. *(spelling was changed in 1900)

Cintra lived in Princeton for many decades until she moved to Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida to be with her daughter Cintra H. McGauley and her late husband Lawrence P. McGauley, Esq. and her grandchildren.

She settled into the lovely Florida sunshine for many years where she was a popular Marsh Landing resident and an active Garden Club leader. She was also a grate participant in The Woman's Club.

In her late years she lived at The Cove at Marsh Landing and will always be indebted to the loving staff that took care of her to the end. Especially Ann Roundy her personal caregiver who became her closest friend until the end.

Mrs. Sander Is survived by her three children: Cintra Huber McGauley and the late Lawrence P. McGauley Esq., Richard Miller Huber JR. and Lucile Olson Huber, Casilda Carter Huber and Capt. Bill Campbell. She is also survived by her four grandchildren Cintra McGauley Sedalik, Gillan Richard McGauley, Richard Miller Huber III, and Alexandra Lucile Huber.

Mrs. Sander is also is survived by her beloved nephews Michael R. E. Carter, George W. Scudder and Stepson Whitney Sander.

The family will hold a celebration of Cintra's life when it is safe to do so. Perhaps on her birthday which is in December because many friends will need to travel.

