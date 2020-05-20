|
|
CLIFFORD EUGENE VAN DYKE
Clifford Eugene Van Dyke, long time resident and lover of the beaches, passed away of heart failure, the evening of May 13th with his younger sister, Lin, by his side. Cliff was born January 23, 1953 in Greensboro, North Carolina to Joseph Holbrook and Elinor Floyd Van Dyke. Cliff moved with his family back to the beaches in 1959 and attended beach schools, graduating from Fletcher High School in 1971 and then attending the University of Florida. Cliff worked and retired from the City of Jacksonville Beach Electric Dept. (later Beaches Energy Services). Cliff was the consummate consumer consoler. Cliff married Karen Nicholas and they were blessed with the births of their four beloved children. Cliff suffered from rheumatic fever as a child and developed a heart murmur and enlarged heart. He wasn't allowed to participate in most sports but he loved the ocean and surfing. He and good friend, Rip Corwin, spent many, many happy hours surfing at the end of Florida Blvd. Cliff loved being outside, surfing, camping, taking photos, very easy going, ready to help, with a very funny quirky sense of humor.
Cliff is survived by the mother of his children, Karen; daughters, ZoaAnn Barker (Matt), Caroline Gay (Brian) and Ginnie Bronson (Shad) and by his son, Joe Van Dyke. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Julianna, Simon, Oliver, Anabelle, Gus, Elinor Ann, Emma, Philip and Brady, grandpuppies, Gerald and Ginger and sisters, Linton Johnson and Holly Cummings, and also, nephews and cousins and many friends in high and low places. Cliff was predeceased by his parents and wife, Lana. The family will gather together at a later time to remember our much loved "Cliffy".
Published in The Beaches Leader on May 21, 2020