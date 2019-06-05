Resources More Obituaries for Coy Holaway Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Coy W. Holaway

Coy W. Holaway, 90, of Jacksonville, Florida passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on Saturday, April 27, 2019. Born on September 20, 1928 to Floyd D. and Fleecie Belle Holaway in Arab, Alabama. He married his wife of 67 years, Mollie Jo Fannin, on January 5, 1952.

He is survived by his wife, Jo, daughters Leah (Sam Hall, Jr.) Hudson , Robin (Evan) Zillmer, Kay (Charlie) Everhart, and Jayme (Steve) Hicks, Ed.D. Grandchildren Mackenzie (Todd) Robinson, Whitney Hudson, Danielle Hudson, Amy (Matt) Clark, Alexandra (Joshua) Bayse, Aaron Owens, Nicole Zillmer, Adam Everhart, Lucas Everhart, Justin Hicks, and Payton Hicks. Great grand children Austyn Clark, Addison Clark, and Pete Robinson. Sister Glenette (Chuck) Bailey. He is predeceased by his parents Floyd D. and Fleecie Belle Maze Holaway and his beloved aunt Era Kelsoe.

A traditional American success story, Coy began his career in the mailroom of the Louisville & Nashville Railroad in 1952. Through several mergers and consolidations within the railroad industry and relocations that moved the family many times throughout the southeastern United States, he worked his way up the corporate ladder to retire from CSX as Assistant Vice President of Coal Traffic. Coy retired from CSX in 1983 and worked for many years as a coal transportation industry consultant in Kentucky and Tennessee. He enjoyed his lengthy retirement in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

Mr. Holaway was a member of the Lions Club in Atlanta, Georgia where he was recognized as "Lion of the Year" on at least four occasions. He served as head usher at Wieuca Road Baptist Church in Atlanta for many years, and at St. Matthews Baptist Church in Louisville, Kentucky. He was honored to be recognized as a Kentucky Colonel. He proudly served in the United States Army for two years during the Korean Conflict and was a life-long member of the American Legion.

Landscaping was a passion for Mr. Holaway; he spent countless hours keeping his home and his daughters' homes beautifully manicured. It was his way of thoughtful respite and reflected his deep Alabama farming roots. When he wasn't working in the yard, you could find him at the Ponte Vedra library teaching a safe driving course to other senior citizens or taking his grandchildren to the Gate convenience store for countless treats (much to the chagrin of their parents!). He was instrumental in founding Discovery Montessori School in Jacksonville Beach, Florida. His love for and pride in his family knew no bounds, and he will be dearly missed.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Arab American Legion Post 114, P.O. Box 612 Arab, AL 35016. Published in The Beaches Leader on June 6, 2019