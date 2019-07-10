|
|
CURTIS POWE
Mr. Curtis Powe, 74, passed away July 6, 2019. He is survived by a host of loving relatives and sorrowing friends.
Funeral service will be held 11 AM, Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Second Missionary Baptist Church, 752 3rd Avenue. South, Jacksonville Beach, FL. Visitation will be held from 5-7 PM, July 12, 2019 at the Mortuary.
Arrangements entrusted to C. L. Page Mortuary, Inc., Carla L. Page, LFDIC. Please sign the Guestbook at http://www.clpagemortuary.com.
Published in The Beaches Leader on July 11, 2019