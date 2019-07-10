Home

POWERED BY

Services
C L Page Mortuary Inc
3031 Moncrief Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32209
(904) 353-4434
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Second Missionary Baptist Church
752 3rd Ave. S.
Jacksonville Beach, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Curtis Powe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Curtis Powe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Curtis Powe Obituary
CURTIS POWE
Mr. Curtis Powe, 74, passed away July 6, 2019. He is survived by a host of loving relatives and sorrowing friends.
Funeral service will be held 11 AM, Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Second Missionary Baptist Church, 752 3rd Avenue. South, Jacksonville Beach, FL. Visitation will be held from 5-7 PM, July 12, 2019 at the Mortuary.
Arrangements entrusted to C. L. Page Mortuary, Inc., Carla L. Page, LFDIC. Please sign the Guestbook at http://www.clpagemortuary.com.
Published in The Beaches Leader on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now