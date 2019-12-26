Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Cynthia Major Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cynthia Ann Major Thomas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cynthia Ann Major Thomas Obituary
CYNTHIA ANN MAJOR THOMAS
Cynthia Ann Major Thomas, of Jacksonville Beach, died December 18, 2019 after a brief illness. Ann attended Atlantic Beach Elementary, Fletcher Junior High and graduated from Duncan U. Fletcher High School.
Ann furthered her education, attended and graduated from Jones Business College in Nursing and Business Administration which led to her longtime career in banking, with Ocean State Bank and finally retiring from Bank of America.
Ann is survived by husband, Samuel L. Thomas and daughter, LaToya Thomas along with many other family members and friends.
A viewing will be held on Friday December 27, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and the funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Andrew African Methodist Episcopal Church, 125 South 9th Street, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250.
Published in The Beaches Leader on Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cynthia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -