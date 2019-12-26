|
|
CYNTHIA ANN MAJOR THOMAS
Cynthia Ann Major Thomas, of Jacksonville Beach, died December 18, 2019 after a brief illness. Ann attended Atlantic Beach Elementary, Fletcher Junior High and graduated from Duncan U. Fletcher High School.
Ann furthered her education, attended and graduated from Jones Business College in Nursing and Business Administration which led to her longtime career in banking, with Ocean State Bank and finally retiring from Bank of America.
Ann is survived by husband, Samuel L. Thomas and daughter, LaToya Thomas along with many other family members and friends.
A viewing will be held on Friday December 27, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and the funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Andrew African Methodist Episcopal Church, 125 South 9th Street, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250.
Published in The Beaches Leader on Dec. 27, 2019