DANIEL WADE BENKERT

Daniel Wade Benkert died peacefully in his residence in Atlantic Beach Florida on Saturday, March 22, 2020.

He was survived by his mother, June Fulford, his wife, Diana Benkert, daughters, Kirsten Benkert, Brittany Hansen, stepdaughter, Allison Burns, siblings, Sherry Schlitt, Terry Dresselhaus, Holly Soud, Shelly Wilson and their spouses.

He worked in the service industry, surveying, and became a gifted carpenter.

Born in N.A.S. Jacksonville, he graduated from West Wisconsin High School. A true Florida Gator who enjoyed fishing, cooking, woodworking and music.

Daniel was cremated and Celebration of Life will be held this Sunday, July 19, 2020 at 11:00 am at Guana Dam, 505 Guana River Rd, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082.

