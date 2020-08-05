DAVID ARCHER

David Archer, a retired law enforcement officer and long-time resident of Atlantic Beach, FL died unexpectedly on Friday, July 17, 2020 at the age of 63.

David is survived by his daughters, Laura Fegley, Peyton Plank, Savannah and Treasure Archer; grandsons, Layden Stringfellow, Vincent Fegley and Hunter Plank; brothers Kenny and Michael Watson, Leon and Keith Archer; sister Debbie Gamble; and many extended family. He is predeceased by his parents Harold Leon Archer and Sylvia Kennedy Watson; and son David Alexander Archer.

David was born March 18, 1957 in Jacksonville, FL. After graduating from Robert E. Lee High School, he served in the United States Air Force and was honorably discharged. Shortly after, David became a law enforcement officer where he served and protected as a detective and patrolman for the Atlantic Beach Police Department and community for over 25 years. He was a long-standing member of the Fraternal Order of Police and Freemasons.

David took great pride in his community and helping others. He was a loving father and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends entertaining with his library of stories. He enjoyed golf, fishing, genealogy research, model trains and airplanes.

David retired long before his time due to medical reasons that left him fully disabled and wheelchair bound. But that never got him down. David was best known for his smile, laughter, sense of humor and amazing story-telling ability. He knew no stranger and he would give the shirt off his back. For many years David even coordinated a Christmas Drive including full meals and toys for Atlantic Beach families in need. He loved his community, family, police family and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 10 am on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Beaches Memorial Park, 1500 Main Street, Atlantic Beach, FL.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to assist in covering funeral expenses. GoFundMe Link:

https://gf.me/u/yg5ppr

