|
|
DAVID G. HAIRSTON
David G. Hairston, son of the late Jean and Allen Hairston, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Neptune Beach. He was 64. David was born in Atlanta, Georgia, and attended Briar Cliff High School before moving with his family to Neptune Beach and graduating from Fletcher High School. He married and had a family, living in Gainesville, Atlanta and St. Augustine before settling in Neptune Beach to raise their three children. He later lived for a number of years in Savannah before coming back to the beach. He loved music and books, and played guitar. He loved to cook. He enjoyed riding his bike around the beach and growing orchids in his garden. His kids always loved swimming with him out past the breakers. He is survived by his three children, Charlie, Chris, and Chelsea; by his seven grandchildren, Sophia, Jack, Cervantes, Finnegan, Isabella, Skylar, and Vincent; pre-deceased by his brother, Allen, and survived by his sister Diane and brother Eddie; and by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and family who loved him. While we are heartbroken, we've decided to postpone a memorial service and will announce it at a later date. In remembrance, please stay safe and tell the people in your life how much you love them.
Published in The Beaches Leader on May 14, 2020