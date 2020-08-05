DAVID HELWIG CARSTATER

January 21, 1934-July 26, 2020

David Helwig Carstater passed away July 26, 2020 at Beaches Baptist Hospital. For six years David heroically battled multiple heart surgeries, a complete femur replacement and all the ravages of advanced Alzheimer's. In six short days, COVID 19 ended the life of our beloved husband, father, brother, uncle and grandfather.

Dave was born in Minneapolis, MN on January 21, 1934, to Dr. Eugene D. Carstater and Marie Helwig Carstater, two lifelong educators. As a young boy, Dave and his family moved to Shirlington, Hampton Roads and later to Falls Church Virginia. Dave loved camping with the Boy Scouts of America and fostered a lifelong love of nature and outdoorsmanship. Dave loved tinkering with and perfecting Model A Fords with brother John (Rick) and childhood, high school and college friends Chuck and Ken.

Dave earned a Chemical Engineering degree at Bucknell University in 1957. It was there he met the love of his life Carole Bates, who once graced the Bucknell University Calendar. The two were smitten at once and would be inseparable for the next 63 years. Together they would lovingly raise three children, Linda, Glenn and Kent.

Immediately after graduating Bucknell, David attended Naval Air Officers Candidate School in Pensacola FL, receiving a commission as Ensign in January 1958. Taking the option to enter reserve status, Dave entered into civilian support service for the U.S. Navy, serving over 30 years as an active scientist in Naval weapons and engineering. As a specialist in energetic materials and rocket propellants, Dave became known for leading groups to meet special material needs on short notice. Consequently, one of Dave's teams successfully assisted the Air Force and NASA in providing enough fuel to enable the Apollo-Soyuz hook-up in 1975. Dave retired in 1989 as GS-15 and advisor to the Assistant Secretary of the Navy on Manufacturing technology, quality and productivity. Dave was renowned for the quiet confidence, problem solving and ability to get things done. Needless to say, Dave's cardboard box eclipse viewers and model rocket launches for his kids were legendary in the neighborhood. Dave forged a lasting friendships with Navy colleagues around the beltway and as far away as San Diego including his great friend Joe.

Dave volunteered regularly with the Boy Scouts of America and willingly helped his children and neighborhood children understand the physical and spiritual gifts of the great outdoors. On one particular week long Goshen Boys Scout backpacking trip in 1980, Dave wisely left his razor at home and from that day forward proudly donned a full beard and mustache.

Dave loved to escape the beltway to the pristine beaches, wildlife and natural beauty of the Outer Banks of North Carolina. During the summer of 1982 David fulfilled a lifelong dream of building a custom home for his family in Swan Beach, Corolla, North Carolina. Dave and his family enjoyed the sheer beauty of the beaches, dolphins, pelicans, and watching the magnificent sunsets and brilliant stargazing. True pioneers, Dave and Carole were the first to gamble on this previous Federal Wildlife Reserve and Sanctuary. Dave, his family and brother Rick built this ocean front home that has bee a landmark to locals for 38 years. He regularly body surfed and frequently caught more flounder than Carole and the kids.

Dave's love of engineering and wrench turning continued for decades as a passionate VW Bug/Beetle enthusiast and restorer. His childhood love of Model A's was quickly replaced by the rear mounted air cooled simplicity and challenge of the VW. Dave purchased several 1960's bugs for a couple of hundred dollars and would have them running within weeks.

After decades of enduring snow and ice, David and Carole retired to Atlantic Beach, FL in 1996. There, they quickly made further lifelong friendships and fit in well with the relaxed beach lifestyle and culture. Dave volunteered his many building and leadership talents to Habitat for Humanity for nearly a decade.

David was passionate about music, as science and art seem to travel the same circuits along the human brain. David would frequently tap his feet and bang his pen/substitute drumsticks on his desk with master musicians Louis Armstrong, Ramsey Lewis, Herb Alpert and Charley Byrd. Dave would passionately sing along with Bing Crosby, Frank Sinatra, Jim Croce, the Beatles and Beach Boys.

David loved to dance with Carole on any and all occasions. There were countless weddings where the couple were last to leave the dance floor. Dave had a beautiful bass singing voice and was a member of several Glee Clubs. No matter where they were, their children were beautifully serenaded on their birthdays. Dave and Carole frequently and lovingly sang songs of their youth to one another. To his final day in skilled nursing, just three days before David went back to the Lord, Dave would sing duets with Carole. A wonderful medical assistant would hold Dave's phone handset to his mouth and ear. Carole would sit outside of Dave's room with cellphone and through the window glass of his room, Carole and Dave would sing their final love songs to one another.

As Ralph Waldo Emerson offered, "Who you are speaks so loudly I can't hear what you are saying" and as some would quote St. Francis "He who sings, prays twice". David Helwig Carstater left an indelible imprint on his family, friends and colleagues. Dave's love for his family, generosity of spirit, time and talent will be deeply missed by all who knew him. A brilliant, very gentle yet fiercely strong gentleman, a loving husband, father, friend, brother, uncle and grandfather. Dave will forever live in the hearts and minds of all who knew him.

Dave is survived by Carole, his of wife of 60 years; three children, Linda Meskill (Dave), Glenn Carstater, Kent Carstater (Molly), three grandchildren, and brother John (Pat).

Due to the present COVID-19 concerns and restrictions, a gathering to celebrate Dave's life will be scheduled at a future date.

