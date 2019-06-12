DAVID LAWRENCE (LARRY) BARNES

Larry Barnes, passed away on June 1, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn. with his family. He was born in Lakeland, Florida in 1950 and in 1962 his family moved to the Beaches area. At that time, he attended Fletcher High School and became a 'Senator' for life. He was a valued member of the Class of 1968. In high school, he was an important member of the Fighting Senator football team and also, a member of the Jacksonville Beach Volunteer Life Saving Corp. He was 'forever' a Fletcher alumni and lifeguard.

After graduating, he attended Western Carolina. During this time, his family moved to Nashville, Tenn. Larry had several careers (retail & construction) during his lifetime which took him all over the country. His love of the beach was always a draw for Larry to return to the beaches area. In 2012, Larry returned to Nashville to be near his family.

He was predeceased by his wife, Barbara Jean Barnes, (Babs), and his father, James Donald Barnes. He leaves behind his mother, Betty Jean Barnes, a daughter, Elizabeth Jo Barnes, a sister, Cindy Schwartz (Mark), Sundance (his dog) and many 'beach' friends.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later time in the lifeguard tradition.