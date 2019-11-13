|
DAVID MAXIE BRANTLEY
David Maxie Brantley, 46, of Georgetown, FL passed away in his sleep Monday, November 4, 2019. David graduated from Fletcher High School in 1991. After graduation, he was a fisherman, chef, and carpenter. Living most of his life on the St. Johns River facilitated his love of nature and boating. He adored trips to the mountains with his father and gardening. He treasured time with his family, helping his Mama, and talking on the phone with his best friend in California. His sense of humor was infectious, and he believed in living a life with a low environmental footprint. He was loyal to a fault and the salt of the earth.
David was predeceased by his father, Max Brantley, and cousins Kristi Ball, Jonathan Stephens, Bryan Stoltenberg, and Cindy Wadzinski. He is survived by his mother Jan Brantley, sister Jennifer Dowst, brother-in-law Lee Dowst, Aunt Michelle Leemis, Uncle Scott Leemis, cousin Justin Leemis (Ruth), Aunt Kathy and Uncle Fred, cousins Michael Ball, Jason Stephens, Haleigh Stephens, Karleigh Stephens, Chase Stephens, Ryan Stephens (Erica), Cooper Stephens, Alexis Lathan, Liam Stephens and many more Stoltenberg aunts, uncles, and cousins.
David's life will be celebrated with a potluck dinner, island-style, at the Dowst River House on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. To honor David's memory, a college fund was created for his cousin, Haleigh Stephens. Donations can be made at https://www.gofundme.com/f/david-brantley-memorial-college-fund-for-haleigh.
Published in The Beaches Leader on Nov. 14, 2019