DAVID V. MINER

1951 - 2020

David Miner passed away at his home in Neptune Beach on November 13, 2020.

Born in Biloxi, MS, David was a self-described Air Force brat who lived in Germany during his early years and other duty stations in the mid-west upon returning to the USA. He attended high school in Denver, CO where he was on the swim team one year and also played football. However, he decided that as a drummer, he would much rather play in the marching band. Upon graduation, he toured with the Continental Singers (a performance ministry) as they traveled the northwest. David attended Wright State University. In the early 70s, he toured with a show band, subsequently settling in Chicago where he drove a taxi, loaded extruded steel onto flatbed trucks as a teamster and tended bar at Mother's as well as other fine establishments on Michigan Avenue and Rush Street.

After an exceptionally snowy January, David relocated to Orlando, Florida in 1979. In 1983, he met the love of his life Jeanne. As a Virgo-Taurus match, their relationship was destined by the stars to be 100% compatible. And so it was.

David started working for Duo-Fast in 1983 as a salesman for their industrial tools and fasteners. In 1984, he was transferred to the Jacksonville area where he and Jeanne married in 1985. "Duo-Fast Dave" worked in the industry for 37 years and drove 40,000 miles annually as he served customers throughout north and central Florida and southeast Georgia.

David was preceded in death by his father and mother, Robert C. and Martha Ann (Horne) Miner, and brother-in-law Dan Davison.

He is survived by his wife Jeanne, daughters Dawn Garrison (Jonathan), Kelly Hughes (Tommy) and grandchildren Beth and Thomas; brother John Miner (Linda); sister Amanda Davison; nephews Paul Miner, Sam Davison (Rachel) and Tucker Davison (Maya).

Believing that at the end of life a person is served best by remaining as he was in the memories of those who enjoyed his company, David would want friends and loved ones to remember happy times spent together, raise a glass, and toast to a life well-lived.

A celebration of life will be held at a future date and his ashes will be scattered out over the Atlantic Ocean.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store