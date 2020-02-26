|
DEE B. LAYNE
May 29, 1925-February 16, 2020
Our mother passed away peacefully at the McGraw Center. She is survived by 3 children, Ray, (Susan), Al G., Debra (Earl), 7 grandchildren, 24 grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren.
Dee always had a smile and a hug for everyone. She shared her love of life with everyone she met. Playing tennis and bowling into her 80's were her passion. Mom loved the beach and we spent many wonderful days looking for sharks teeth along the shore. Her final years at Pablo Towers were filled with friendships, parties, and love.
In memory of our mother please share a hug, a smile, or a kind word to those who cross your path.
A memorial paddle out for our mother and father, Chief Petty Officer USN Al T. Layne, 1923-1995 will be held May 2, 2020 in front of One Ocean, Atlantic Beach, Florida 9:00 AM.
Published in The Beaches Leader on Feb. 27, 2020