DELMAR KIRK DARRELL AUSTIN (DEL)
Del passed away unexpectedly on the morning of October 20, 2019 at the age of 59. He was a compassionate kind gentle loving soul with a great sense of humor and was a mentor to many. Del was beloved by his family, friends and colleagues, he was very talented and a fun guy with a great smile and the best hugs!
Del graduated from Sandalwood High & FSU with a Theatre degree. He was an avid FSU fan and an award winning actor/director & critically acclaimed performer. Founder of UNF Chi Phi Omega Zeta fraternity chapter & advisor since 1998, Awarded Chapter Advisor of the Year in 2017. He managed the Jacksonville & North Florida Chi Phi Alumni. He was also Founder of the Theatre Alliance of Greater Jacksonville, served on the Board of Directors for Players by the Sea, and was active with many local theatres, including All Beaches Experimental Theatre (ABET). He sang with the Florida Junior College Chorale which later became the Don Thompson Chorale.
Del was born September 11, 1960 to Delmar and Lois Austin in Jacksonville, FL. He is survived by his life partner, Felix Manriquez, Sisters: DeLois Livermore, Lynette Harvey (Greg), Nadine Atkinson (Charlie), Niece: Tonya Torgeson (Shawn), Nephews: Dan Livermore (Windy), Sam Livermore (Heidi/Megan), Great Nieces: Danielle & Robin Livermore (their 5 children) and many cousins.
Please join Players by the Sea Remembrance Reception, Sunday November 3, 2019 from 6pm-8pm, 106 N. 6th St, Jacksonville Beach. Leave an online tribute at www.pattersonfuneralservice.com
Published in The Beaches Leader on Oct. 31, 2019