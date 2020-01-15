|
|
DELOIS AUSTIN LIVERMORE
DeLois Austin Livermore, also affectionately known as Doodles, Dee, JR and Putzy, age 74, lost her brave and fierce battle with cancer on January 9, 2020, surrounded by her immediate family. She was born on May 13, 1945 in Jacksonville, FL, graduated from Englewood High School and obtained her Real Estate license through the State of Florida.
She was a member of the Captain's Club, Young Republicans, Bridge Club and was a Tournament Bowler. She was one of the founding members of the Greater Jacksonville Kingfish Tournament, founded in 1981. She loved to golf and volunteered for Tournament Players Championship in Sawgrass on the Leader Board in 1981. She was Past Auxiliary President and member of the executive committee for the American Legion Auxiliary Post 316 in Atlantic Beach, and a volunteer for the Beaches Veteran Memorial Park.
DeLois was the daughter of Delmar and Lois Austin and preceded in death by both her parents and her brother, Del Austin. She is survived by her daughter Tonya Torgeson and her husband Shawn, son Dan Livermore and his partner Windy, son Sam Livermore and his wife Heidi and grand-daughter Megan, sister Lynette Harvey and her husband Greg, sister Nadine Atkinson and her husband Charlie, brother-in-law Felix Manriquez, grand-daughter Danielle Livermore and great-grand-children Micah and Halleli, grand-daughter Robin Livermore and great-grand-children Ayden, Jason and Rylee, cousin Jackson Lanehart and his wife Mona, extended family Mike Hagan, Glenn Atkinson, Chuck and Windee Seagroves, Bubba Kirk, Kirk Miracle, and many cousins.
A memorial was held on January 13th and the family invites you to share your memories on her tribute wall:
https://www.pattersonfuneralservice.com/obituaries/DeLois--A-Livermore?obId=10485156
Published in The Beaches Leader on Jan. 16, 2020