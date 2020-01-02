|
|
DIANE SUE STRANG
Diane Sue Strang, 72, passed away December 25, 2019. She was born August 31, 1947 in Lansing, MI.
Diane retired from Deca Commissary, Mayport after 20 years. She was a loving mother, a thoughtful person and always had a sense of humor. There was never a dull moment in the Strang house.
She will forever be in our hearts as she dances across the stars.
Diane is survived by her son, Robert B. Strang (Lisa Michele); daughter, Autumn J. Strang; grandchildren, Tyler Strang (Ashlee), and Christian Strang; great grandchildren, Luke Strang and Caiden Hartman; siblings, Terry, Linda, Jim, Sharon and Jo An.
In honor of Diane's wishes, there will be no service. Her cremated remains will be laid to rest at a later date in Michigan.
Please visit the online Tribute at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home.
Published in The Beaches Leader on Jan. 3, 2020