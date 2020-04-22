|
|
DELORES BING
Dolores Bing (Dodie), 85, passed away April 18, 2020. She was born in Greenville, SC. She spent most of her adult life with her husband, children, and many pets in Palm Valley, FL.
Dodie was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She focused all of her energy on making sure everyone around her had everything they needed to enjoy life...especially her grandchildren! To say she was an outstanding grandmother would be a major understatement. "Grammy", as she was called, went above the call of duty every time she was with them. No matter what she had going on, she always made them feel like they were the most important thing in her life. Grammy did that with everyone. She had a gift for taking care of those around her. In her younger days, she was an avid aquasizer and enjoyed her outings with the ladies after each session. She also spent many years traveling around the U.S. in an RV and tailgating at FSU football games. Probably not her favorite things to do, but consistent with her life theme, she did it to make those around her happy.
Dodie is survived by her two sons, Kevin (Kathy) and Jeff; grandchildren, Caroline, Joseph, and Lauren; and her brother Don. She is predeceased by her loving husband Joe.
A Mass of Christian burial was celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, April 22, 2020 in the Chapel of Quinn-Shalz with Reverend Michael Larkin as Celebrant, with the burial following at Ponte Vedra Valley Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Sister Parish Ministry, Inc. Checks can be mailed to 2320 South Third Street, Suite 9, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250. Online donations can be made at www.sisterparishministry.com.
Please visit the online Tribute at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home.
Published in The Beaches Leader on Apr. 23, 2020