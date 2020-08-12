1/1
Dominic G. ""Dom"" March
1944 - 2020
DOMINIC "DOM" G. MARCH
Dominic "Dom" G. March, age 76, of Atlantic Beach, Fla. passed away on July 18, 2020. He was born to Angelina Lebresco March in 1944 in Malvern, Penn. Dom was raised by his mother, grandparents, Dominic and Maria Lebresco, and uncles Pete, Jerry, Orlando, Andy, Sidney, Nick, Tony, and Joe Lebresco. Dom married his beloved wife, Fay, on November 18, 1995 and shared a lifetime of love and happiness.
Dom is survived by daughter, Lisa March, and sons, Rick (Shannon) March, Johnny (Angela) March, and William (Beth) Petty, as well as, grandchildren, Brennan, Kasey, Chase, India, Katie, Jordan, and William. He is also survived by Joe Lebresco (Lois), Nicky and Patty Lebresco and family, sisters-in-law, Shelma, Mary, Dee, and their families, and dear friends Bob DiBerandino, Keary Hutchinson, Natalie Parker, David Lucas and their families.
Dom was preceded in death by his mother, Angelina March, Uncles, Pete, Jerry, Orlando, Andy, Nick, Sidney and Tony Lebresco; brothers-in-law, Raymond and Norman Creamer, Danny Budd and sister-in-law, Marie.
As an avid sports fan, Dom was a passionate, lifelong Philadelphia Eagles fan. He enjoyed everything Philadelphia sports related, as well as, Indy car racing and golf.
Dom was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather and throughout his life he had many dear and lifelong friends and will be truly missed by those whose lives he touched.
At this time there is not scheduled date or time for a memorial service. A service will be announced at a later date.

Published in The Beaches Leader from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
