DON AND MARQUITA MILLER

1920-2020

Together forever, Don and Marquita passed away peacefully in their Fleet Landing home three days apart with their children at their side.

As long time residents of Atlantic Beach, the Millers built their home in Selva Marina blocks away from the Selva Marina Country Club, where they played golf regularly. Don had retired from a 30 year career as a Naval Submariner. His last duty station was Commanding Officer of the Fleet Training Center, Mayport.

The Millers were active members of the Navy League, Palms Presbyterian Church, Cummer Museum, the University Club, and social members of TPC and the Spinnaker Society of Fleet Landing. Marquita was a volunteer for over 40 years at the TPC tournament and usually Don would accompany her at her station.

Marquita was the quintessential hostess and was known for her notorious theme parties. She was an excellent cook, bridge player, and had a talent for home decorating. Her flair for fashion was admired by both men and women.

The Millers met in Canton, Ohio in the eighth grade and went to high school together. They will be interred at the United States Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland where they were married 77 years ago. They are survived by their three children, Leslie Hicks and Lynne Vines from Pt. Richmond, California, and David who resides in Atlantic Beach.

For Don and Marquita, it was a wonderful and romantic life together.

The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to their devoted caregivers and Community Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Community Hospice.

