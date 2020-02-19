|
|
DONALD ANDREW YELVINGTON "DONNIE"
Donald Andrew Yelvington "Donnie", of Atlantic Beach, passed away February 3, 2020. He was born in Jacksonville, FL on February 5, 1957, to Jerry and Sissie Yelvington. Donnie Was a top notch snapper/grouper fisherman, as owner and operator of the commercial fishing vessels "The Buckaroo" and "The El Buffalo", out of Mayport, FL. When he wasn't fishing offshore for a living, he was fishing inshore for fun. He was truly born to fish He was a good man that loved his son, Tyler. He enjoyed taking him bowling on the weekends and being a part of his Special Olympics bowling team call the "Saturday Strikers". He is preceded in death by his father and his brother, Billy. He is survived by his mother, Sissie Yelvington, of Atlantic Beach; Son Tyler O'Neal Yelvington of Jacksonville Beach; sisters Kim (Ridge) Mixon of Interlachen and Jayne (Charlie Ray) Machurick of Jacksonville Beach and many extended family members.
A service to celebrate his life will be held at Mayport Presbyterian Church, 1300 Palmer St., Mayport, FL. Saturday, February 22nd at 11:00 am.
Published in The Beaches Leader on Feb. 20, 2020