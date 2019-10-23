|
DONALD EDWARD VAIL
Donald Edward Vail, 90, passed away peacefully on October 14, 2019 at the McGraw Center for Caring after battling lung cancer.
Donald was born in East St. Louis, Illinois. He was especially proud of his service as a Boatswain's Mate First Class in the U.S. Navy, and retired as a Korea and Vietnam Veteran. After his retirement from the Service, he worked in security and banking.
Donald was loving and generous to his family and friends. He stayed active, working out and swimming until just months before his death. He enjoyed the arts, painting landscapes and seascapes in his younger years, and going to the theater. He loved the USA.
He is survived by daughter and son-in-law Donna and Al Kaluzniak, daughter Debra Howlett, and many beloved cousins. He was preceded in death by his wife Healon Vail, parents Mildred Ballett and Frank Vail, brothers Roger and David Vail, son Stephen Vail and stepson Michael Wood.
Donald was laid to rest at the South Florida National Cemetery with Full Military Honors on October 18, 2019. A memorial service was held at the small chapel at McGraw Center for Caring on October 21. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a local hospice or favorite charity.
Published in The Beaches Leader on Oct. 24, 2019