DONALD K. MACHURICK
Donald K. Machurick, age 89, of Palm Valley (formerly of Atlantic Beach) passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020 following a fight with dementia. Donald was born October 8, 1930.
At the age of 17, Donald obtained his mother's signature to join the U.S. Navy where he proudly served for 21 years. He was stationed on the destroyer USS Ernest G. Small when she struck a mine off the coast of Korea that ripped a 50-foot hole along the port side. While serving, Don sailed to every continent except Australia. Upon retiring from the U.S. Navy, he continued to serve his community as a volunteer for the Duval County Fire Protection Service and later started his second career with the Jacksonville Fire Department at Station 41; in 1993, he retired with 24 years of service.
Donald is survived by sons, Charles Machurick (Jayne), Daniel Machurick (Connie); grandchildren, Jackqueline Widdis (Daniel), Heather Selvaggio (Joe), Kimberly Machurick, Donnie Machurick (Alivia), Katey Wert (Ryan), Leslie Schreiber (Anderson); great-grandchildren, Simeon, Anneliese & Arabella Widdis, Madison & Megan Selvaggio, Dustin Stuart & Trinity Bost, Donald, Keith & Kyle Machurick, Madilyn Wert, Lilly & Landon Hart. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sylvia; son, Donald Machurick; daughter, Katherine Fontenot; mother and father, Verne & Steve; brother, Jim Machurick.
Visitation with family will be held from 5-6 PM on Saturday, March 14 at Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home, 1701 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville Beach. A Celebration of Life Service is scheduled at 11:00 on Monday, March 16 at the funeral home. A Committal Service with military honors rendered by the U.S. Navy will be held at 11:45 on Monday at H. Warren Smith Cemetery, 1538 2nd Ave N, Jacksonville Beach.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Donald's name be made to the .
Published in The Beaches Leader on Mar. 13, 2020