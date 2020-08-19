DONALD MARCHAND MILLER

Donald Marchand Miller was born in Millersburg, Ohio. He attended Purdue University and graduated from the United States Naval Academy and Submarine School in 1943. He reported to submarine Darter, operating out of Brisbane, Australia. Darter fired the first shots of the Battle of Leyte Gulf sinking the Atago, Flagship of Admiral Kurita's fleet, and later grounded while attacking the damaged cruiser Takao. After the Darter crew was rescued by submarine Dace, he made another patrol in Angler, participating in another exciting rescue of the damaged submarine Bergall and her crew. He rejoined the Darter survivors in Manitowoc, Wisconsin to commission the Menhaden, and was in route to the Pacific when Japan surrendered. Subsequently he served in Seacat and Grampus and went back aboard to command the modernized Menhaden. After nuclear power training, he commissioned and commanded the Polaris Fleet Ballistic Missile Submarines Abraham Lincoln (Gold Crew) and Benjamin Franklin (Blue Crew) and made 6 strategic deterrent patrols.

Ashore he instructed at United States Naval Academy and United States Navy Post Graduate School, attended Naval War College and National War College where he wrote a prize-winning thesis "Economic Prospects of the United Arab Republic resulting from the Aswan Dam" which, unfortunately, Nasser never read. He earned a Masters Degree in International Affairs from George Washington University, was a naval aide to Commander In Chief Caribbean Command in Panama, and served on the staffs of the Joint Chiefs of Staffs and Chief Naval Operations. He commanded the Fleet Training Center, Mayport, Florida, retired in 1973, and worked with the United Services Planning Association/Independent Research Agency in the field of Family Financial Programming until 1985.



