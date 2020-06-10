DORIS VIRGINIA DOPF
February 11, 1930 – June 6, 2020
Doris Dopf was a native of New York City. She was born on February 11, 1930 in the Bronx not far from Yankee Stadium. She grew up in the Bronx and met her husband Bill while working for Graybar Electric in Manhattan. They lived on the Lower East Side where two sons, Glenn and Bill Jr. were born.
The family eventually moved to the suburbs of Northern New Jersey where a third son, Craig, was born. Doris eventually became the proud Grandmother of four Granddaughters, three step Granddaughters, two Grandsons and a beautiful little Great-Granddaughter.
When her own children were old enough, Doris went back to work to pursue her interest in art and interior design. She opened an Art Gallery in Ramsey, NJ named after Craig (Craig Gallery), and eventually relocated the store to Ridgewood, NJ. She travelled extensively to Europe to buy artwork for the business. She was a graduate of the New York School of Interior Design and also worked doing both residential and commercial Interior Design. Doris always had a love for travel. She had been to 5 of 7 continents, throughout Europe, parts of Asia, the Middle East, Africa and South America. Italy and Kenya were her favorites.
Doris moved to Fleet Landing in Atlantic Beach, FL in 2017 after the death of her husband and to be closer to her son and daughter-in-law who live in Jacksonville Beach. She passed away on Saturday, June 6 with family at her side.
Doris was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, William Dopf and brother, Ronald Roxby. She is survived by son Glenn Dopf (Euphrasia) of New York, NY, William Dopf, Jr. (Ashley) of Jacksonville Beach FL and Craig Dopf (Krista) of Verona, WI and grandchildren.
One of Doris' passions was helping inner city children find a way to a better life. She hosted many of them in her home through The Fresh Air Fund. Since its founding in 1877, The Fresh Air Fund has provided life-changing summer experiences for children from New York City's underserved communities.
Donations can be made at freshair.org in remembrance of Doris. No funeral services are planned at this time.
Published in The Beaches Leader from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.