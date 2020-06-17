DOROTHY SINGLETARY PERMENTER

Dorothy Singletary Permenter, 84, passed away at home on May 4, 2020.

Since I've always been a plan ahead person, an organizer and I like to control things, I've decided to write my own obituary. Sounds like me doesn't it!

I was born in Jacksonville, Florida on May 27, 1935 to Marion Mitchell Permenter Sr. and Dorothy Mae Singletary Permenter.

I graduated from Duncan U. Fletcher High School at Jacksonville Beach in 1953. I earned my Bachelor's degree in Elementary Education in 1957 from the University of Florida (Go Gators!) and was a member of Delta Gamma Sorority.

I taught school in Jacksonville, Florida; Stuttgart, Germany; Houston, Texas; Okinawa, Japan and for thirty-two years at Joseph Finegan Elementary School in Atlantic Beach where I was awarded the doorknob of my classroom when I retired in 2001.

Traveling was my passion, visiting over fifty countries and all seven continents. I've walked among the cute penguins in Antarctica, ridden a disagreeable camel that spit in my face in Tangier, Morocco and was knocked over a bush by a very aggressive deer in Kyoto, Japan. In Sri Lanka, I was talked into riding a less than enthusiastic elephant. I wasn't exactly thrilled myself. There was a run-in with an ornery moose in Yellowstone National Park who wasn't too happy with me. Well I wasn't too happy with him either. No, I did not ride the moose. I ran, which obviously was in my younger days.

As a lifelong Presbyterian and a member of Palms Presbyterian Church in Jacksonville Beach I taught the lessons for the Seniors Women's Bible Study for many years. I have been a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Southside Newcomers, First Coast Tiger Bay Club, St. Andrews Society, First Coast Republican Club, the Ollie Program at the University of North Florida and other organizations.

Preceding me in death are my mother, father, and brother, Marion Mitchell Permenter Jr. I am survived by my nephew Buford Blaine Permenter of York, PA, two nieces Vicki Lynn Permenter Boudreaux of Jacksonville and Marian Denise Permenter Beattie of Glenville, PA, and my sister-in-law, Constance Buford Permenter of Jacksonville also younger family members, wonderful cousins and many dear friends.

Now that I've moved on, do you think I'll be able to organize my space up in Heaven? Humm, probably not. Oh, dear!

In lieu of flowers, Dorothy would greatly appreciate donations made to Palms Presbyterian Church in Jacksonville Beach.

Friends of Dorothy are invited to a Celebration of her Life, at 11am Saturday June 27, 2020 at The Lodge at Oaklawn 4801 San Jose Blvd. Jax. Fl.32207.

