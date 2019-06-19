Home

Dorothy Deighan of Jacksonville Beach, FL, age 70, passed away June 18th, 2019. She was born August 30th, 1948 in New Bern, North Carolina. She grew up in Ivydale, West Virginia and relocated to Jacksonville Beach, FL where she retired from the Duval County School Board in 2009 with 38 years of service.
Dorothy loved living at the beach and that beautiful ocean. Her all-time favorite thing in the world was spending time with her husband, children, grandchildren and great – grandchildren which included taking many fun trips to her homes away from home to West Virginia and Biloxi. The only thing she enjoyed more than her trips was being with her grandchildren.
Dorothy is survived by her loving and doting husband of 47 years, John; daughter, Deanna; sons, John Jr. (Melissa) and Jeremy (Natasha); grandchildren, Benjamin, Jacob, Matthew, Sarah, Riley, Avery, Ian and Alice; great – grandchildren, Matthew Jr. and Elizabeth.
Family will receive friends and relatives for visitation and respects from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 25th at Quinn-Shalz Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 26th in St. Paul's Catholic Church of Jacksonville Beach. Interment will follow at H. Warren Smith Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Dorothy would desire donations to the . Her favorite charity has always been Dreams Come True.
Please visit our online Tribute at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home.
Published in The Beaches Leader on June 20, 2019
