DOROTHY ELLEN LESLIE MCMANUS TAMMARO
Dorothy Ellen Leslie McManus Tammaro, 99, passed away September 16, 2019 at River Garden Hebrew Home of Jacksonville Florida. Dorothy was born September 27, 1919 at St Joseph's in London Ontario, the child of Hilda Leslie and Roy Sharon and was of Wendat/Wyandot (Small Turtle Clan) and French ancestry. She was lovingly raised by her adoptive parents, John and Ellen McManus of London, Ontario.
A gifted teacher, Dorothy taught children of Irish immigrants in the 1940s, at St. Paul's Catholic School on Power Street, in Toronto. She was known throughout her life for her keen intellect, brilliant creativity and diverse and multiple capabilities. She was well loved, beautiful, had a rapier sense of humor and loved her family beyond measure.
She is predeceased by her beloved husband, Frank Joseph Tammaro (October 16, 2009). She is survived by four loving children, Christopher (Jennifer Welch), Ellen Sassa (Lawrence K. Sassa), Catherine Tammaro (Phil Ogison deceased) and D'Arcy F. Tammaro. She also leaves behind two wonderful grandchildren, Joseph Nicholas Tammaro and Matthew Christopher Tammaro (Mother Gwen Wellman) and many loving cousins, nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by all.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Monday, September 30th, at St. Pauls' Catholic Church in Jacksonville Beach, Florida, 224 5th Street North, 904.249.2600.
A private memorial will be held in Toronto for Dorothy and Frank, date TBD.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph, St Joseph's Mother House, 2025 Main Street West, North Bay, Ontario, Canada P1B 2X6.
Rest in Peace dear Mother.
Please visit our online Tribute at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home.
Published in The Beaches Leader on Sept. 19, 2019