DOROTHY LASTINGER MOORE
Dorothy Lastinger Moore of Marysville, Michigan and formerly of Jacksonville Beach, died on Saturday, January 18, 2020. She was born on June 1, 1926 in Tampa, Florida with her fraternal twin brother, Donald Barry Lastinger, who passed away when they were 5 months old.
Dorothy spent most of her childhood and early adulthood living in Tampa where she met Armond Leslie Stewart. They were married on December 23, 1945. Armond passed away in a plane crash after just 6 years of marriage, while Dorothy was living in Alaska with her young daughter, Phyllis, and pregnant with her son, Armond "Leslie" Stewart Jr. She first moved to Illinois and then back to Florida to be closer to family. She settled in Lakeland where she met and married her second husband, Fred Hartley Moore, on March 4, 1960 and had her second daughter, Rebecca.
Dorothy is survived by her sister Marie McCall, daughters Phyllis Stewart Hollingsworth and Rebecca (Harold) Moore Sochor; her step-daughter Barbara Moore Griffis; her grandchildren Charlotte (Benjamin) Hollingsworth Shimko, Michael (Jennifer) Sochor, Audrey Sochor, and Kimberly Sochor; and great-grandchildren. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husbands Armond and Fred; her son Leslie; and stepson Fred Hartley Moore Jr.
A graveside service will be held at Lakeland Memorial Gardens in Lakeland, FL on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 1:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers please make donations in memory of Dorothy to Hilarity for Charity.
Published in The Beaches Leader on Jan. 23, 2020