Home

POWERED BY

Services
Quinn-Shalz - A Family Funeral Home
3600 Third Street South
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
(904) 249-1100
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Miller Jones


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
Dorothy Miller Jones Obituary
Dorothy Miller Jones, of Atlantic Beach Florida, died April 24th, 2019 at the age of 93. Dorothy was born July 4, 1925 in Boonton, New Jersey, to Otto and Elsie Schubert. She graduated from Penn State University and later continued graduate work at UNF.
She had a distinguished career in early childhood education and was a pioneer in the national "Head Start" program. She was the Preschool Director of Oak Lane pre-school of Temple University in Philadelphia and Director of La Petite Academy here in Jacksonville. She was one of the original members of the Jacksonville Penn State Club and a charter member of the Red Hat Foxes.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her first husband, Dr. Carl K. Miller and her second husband, Stanley Jones. She worked with Carl to help him obtain his Doctorate and she was proud of his achievements in establishing Florida State College. She had many happy years touring the world with Stan.
She is survived by her 3 children, Carla Miller (Don McClintock); Margaret Stevenson (Admiral James Stevenson, and granddaughter, Heather) and Carl Miller.
She was grateful for the help, encouragement and love she received from the Staff at Fleet Landing and her caregivers, Chuck and Candy.
A private family ceremony was held for Dorothy. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Community Hospice at Mayo.
Please visit our online Tribute at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements under the care of Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home.
Published in The Beaches Leader on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now