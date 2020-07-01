DOROTHY SYKES "DOTTIE"
Dorothy Sykes "Dottie" born May 19, 1931 passed away June 26, 2020. She moved to FL in 1963 living in both Atlantic Beach and Ponte Vedra Beach. For over a decade she was employed at Christ Church; after retirement from the church she continued to volunteer for many years and was involved in the production of the church newsletters. She also enjoyed volunteering at Baptist Medical Center-Beaches two days a week starting in 2002, having over 7000 hours of volunteer service. She was delighted to be featured several times in the hospital newsletter. She was saddened by the suspension of the volunteer program due to Covid-19.
Dottie is survived by her children: son, Steven Sykes (Deborah); daughter, June Sykes; 3 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild; and many other loving family members. She was predeceased by her husband Winfred "Jack" Sykes in 2001.
A Private family service will be held at Christ Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christ Church of Ponte Vedra Beach.
