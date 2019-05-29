DWIGHT STRICKLAND

Dwight Strickland went to be with the Lord on May 28, 2019. He was born in Augusta, Georgia on May 10, 1949. Dwight was an Architectural Hardware Consultant who worked on many interesting buildings in his career.

Dwight had a love for life and enjoyed many hobbies throughout his life. He was an amateur magician and quite the practical joker. He loved to travel and went cruising many times with his wife through the Caribbean snorkeling in all the best spots.

Dwight was a nature lover and loved spending time at his house in North Carolina. He enjoyed hiking and playing golf in the mountains. He enjoyed all animals and fed the squirrels regularly in his backyard along with the birds. But his favorite animal was his sweet Jack Russell, Jackie.

Dwight is survived by his wife Betty; daughter Kimberly with husband Jerry and grandson Tanner; stepdaughters Morgan with husband Aaron and grandchildren Ronan and Reagan, and Brett with husband Liam and grandchild Mac; grandson Brian; and sisters Phyllis and Judy. He is predeceased by his sons Scott and Doug; and his mother and father.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, May 31 at Christ Episcopal Church in Ponte Vedra Beach.

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the .

Please visit our online Tribute at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home. Published in The Beaches Leader on May 30, 2019