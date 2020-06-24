Edna "Mum, Grandmum" Crabtree
EDNA CRABTREE
Edna Crabtree, 89, was reunited with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on June 4, 2020.
To have had the privilege of knowing her as our Mum, Grandmum, sister and friend we knew unconditional love, wittiness and caring for others.
In return we were blessed with an amazing team of nurses who cared for our sweetheart at home during her long battle with Lewy Body Dementia.
Because mum gave the best hugs, her Celebration of Life will take place in the future, with a safer time at Beaches Chapel Church, Neptune Beach, FL.
Please visit the online Tribute at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home.

Published in The Beaches Leader from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
