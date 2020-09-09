ELIZABETH ("BETSY") BATES LEWIS

Elizabeth ("Betsy") Bates Lewis died on September 2, 2020 at Fleet Landing in Atlantic Beach. She and her late husband, Hugh H. Lewis, moved to Fleet Landing, Atlantic Beach, in 1991. Born in Harrisburg, PA, as a child she lived in Babylon and later Great Neck, NY. She graduated from Vassar College, married Anton Zeiss, and with him moved from Murray Hill, NJ, to Cape Coral, FL, in 1965. He passed away in 1980.

Professionally she worked at Bell Labs in Public Relations, Sports Afield Magazine as Research Editor, and in Florida as a columnist for the Fort Myers News Press and the Cape Coral Breeze. She wrote several books including The Other Side of the River - Historical Cape Coral.

A member of Community Presbyterian Church, the Beaches Museum, the Cummer Museum, the Archaeological Institute of America, the Florida Humanities Council, the Jacksonville Historical Society, the World War II Museum, and the National Trust for Historic Preservation. She enjoyed writing, duplicate bridge, painting, OLLI classes, and trivial pursuit. She served in the Fleet Landing library and was a founding member of the Fleet Landing Croquet Club.

Her role in Cape Coral related to its formative years, which she described as the" flowering of her life," when she served on the board of Civic Association, founded the Little Acorns (now Friends of the Cape Coral Public Library), which raised thousands for a new library, and helped found the Cape Coral Historical Society.

She is survived by her sister-in-law Cossette Zeno Bates; nieces Susan McGarrity (John), Janet Sietzer (Bruce), Marguerite Bates, and Nadja Bates Preston (Ted); nephew Edward Morton Stone (Joni). Her siblings- Edward Monroe Bates, Jr., Robert Nason Bates, Peter Bates, and Barbara Bates Stone predeceased her, as well as her nephew Scott Stone.

Favorite charities: Florida Sheriffs Boys' Ranch, Live Oak, FL 32060 and Habitat for Humanity.

No memorial service is planned due to the pandemic. Her ashes will be spread in her beloved Cape Coral at a future date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store