ELIZABETH NADER
Elizabeth Nader, 79, of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, passed away January 2, 2020. She was born March 30, 1940, in Marshal, TX, to Thomas and Frances McKiel. Elizabeth was a longtime employee of Nader's Pest Raiders. The family would like to thank Frances Morris for her exceptional and loving care of their mom.
Elizabeth is survived by her husband, Raymond; children, Ray Nader, JR., Randy (Kimberly) Nader, Natalie Nader, and Russell (Julie) Nader; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Jaynie, and Trey Nader, Lyndsay and Samantha Nader, Elisabeth Cavallaro and Marcella Cavallaro Carpenter (Nathan), Haley, Chloe and Russell Nader, II. Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Viola Harper; and brother, Bill McKiel.
A funeral service was held Monday, January 6, 2020, 11 am, at Redeemer Church, 190 S. Roscoe Blvd., Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, 32082. In lieu of flowers please make donations in Elizabeth's name to Redeemer Church, http://www.redeemerpv.com/give/
Published in The Beaches Leader on Jan. 9, 2020