Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ponte Vedra Valley Funeral Home
4750 Palm Valley Road
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082
(904) 285-1130
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Redeemer Church
190 S. Roscoe Blvd.
Ponte Veda Beach, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Nader
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Nader


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Nader Obituary
ELIZABETH NADER
Elizabeth Nader, 79, of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, passed away January 2, 2020. She was born March 30, 1940, in Marshal, TX, to Thomas and Frances McKiel. Elizabeth was a longtime employee of Nader's Pest Raiders. The family would like to thank Frances Morris for her exceptional and loving care of their mom.
Elizabeth is survived by her husband, Raymond; children, Ray Nader, JR., Randy (Kimberly) Nader, Natalie Nader, and Russell (Julie) Nader; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Jaynie, and Trey Nader, Lyndsay and Samantha Nader, Elisabeth Cavallaro and Marcella Cavallaro Carpenter (Nathan), Haley, Chloe and Russell Nader, II. Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Viola Harper; and brother, Bill McKiel.
A funeral service was held Monday, January 6, 2020, 11 am, at Redeemer Church, 190 S. Roscoe Blvd., Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, 32082. In lieu of flowers please make donations in Elizabeth's name to Redeemer Church, http://www.redeemerpv.com/give/
Please sign the online guestbook at www.pontevedravalley.com
Published in The Beaches Leader on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -