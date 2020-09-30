1/1
Elizabeth Rose McNew
2008 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ELIZABETH ROSE MCNEW
Elizabeth Rose McNew, 12, of Atlantic Beach, passed away on September 25, 2020. She was born in Jacksonville on June 6, 2008. Elizabeth Rose graduated from the 5th Grade at Atlantic Beach Elementary School and received the Perfect Attendance Award.
Elizabeth Rose worked diligently to care for others, spread the love of God, and give as many hugs as she could. She would also paint anything that would hold still. Elizabeth Rose was a member of the Girl Scouts of the U.S.A. She had a passion for art, singing, caring for others and serving God.
She is survived by her father, Brad McNew; mother, Elda McNew; brother, Liam McNew; Oma, Caroline; uncle, Peter; aunt, Tiffany; and lovely cousins, Chloe and Brooklynn.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11AM on Friday, October 2, 2020 at St. Paul's Catholic Church, 435 1st Ave. N., Jacksonville Beach. Due to COVID-19 constraints, in-person attendance at Mass is limited to 75 and all attendees must wear face coverings; however, the Mass will be livestreamed (please see the link posted on the funeral home website). Visitation with family and friends will be from 4-7 PM with a Rosary Service at 7 PM, all at Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home, 1701 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville Beach.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaches Leader from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home - Jacksonville Beach
1701 Beach Blvd
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
9042492374
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home - Jacksonville Beach Beaches Chapel by Hardage-Giddens

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved