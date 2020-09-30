ELIZABETH ROSE MCNEW

Elizabeth Rose McNew, 12, of Atlantic Beach, passed away on September 25, 2020. She was born in Jacksonville on June 6, 2008. Elizabeth Rose graduated from the 5th Grade at Atlantic Beach Elementary School and received the Perfect Attendance Award.

Elizabeth Rose worked diligently to care for others, spread the love of God, and give as many hugs as she could. She would also paint anything that would hold still. Elizabeth Rose was a member of the Girl Scouts of the U.S.A. She had a passion for art, singing, caring for others and serving God.

She is survived by her father, Brad McNew; mother, Elda McNew; brother, Liam McNew; Oma, Caroline; uncle, Peter; aunt, Tiffany; and lovely cousins, Chloe and Brooklynn.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11AM on Friday, October 2, 2020 at St. Paul's Catholic Church, 435 1st Ave. N., Jacksonville Beach. Due to COVID-19 constraints, in-person attendance at Mass is limited to 75 and all attendees must wear face coverings; however, the Mass will be livestreamed (please see the link posted on the funeral home website). Visitation with family and friends will be from 4-7 PM with a Rosary Service at 7 PM, all at Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home, 1701 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville Beach.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store