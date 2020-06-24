ELLIS THORNTON POPE

Ellis Thornton Pope, a long-time resident of the Jacksonville Beaches went home to be with the Lord on June 17, 2020. His love for the Lord, his family and his church was evident in his every day life.

Ellis was born September 12, 1917, in Chattanooga, Tennessee to Ralph Willis Pope and Allie Killian Pope. He graduated from Central High School in Chattanooga. He attended the University of Chattanooga, now University of Tennessee at Chattanooga where he was President of the Student Body, Member of Blue Key and Editor of the University ECHO.

Ellis worked for the County Agent's office in Hamilton County. He worked for the Hamilton National Bank for a period of time. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was a Chief Disbursing Store Keeper (CDSK). In 1946 he began his work with the Internal Revenue Service, first in the Collections Department, then in the Criminal Investigation Division as a Special Agent. He received the Albert Gallatin Award which is the Treasury's highest career service award.

He was a member of First Baptist Church Jacksonville Beach for approximately 75 years and served as Sunday School teacher, and was Sunday School Director for 29 years. He served for many years as a Deacon at the church. He served on the State Board of Missions for the Florida Baptist Convention; he served as Treasurer for the Jacksonville Baptist Association for eleven years.

He was a member of the Exchange Club of the Beach since 1983, and was a former President of the Club. He served on the Duval County Council on Elder Affairs, and he served many years on the Executive Board of Pablo Towers.

Ellis was predeceased by his wife of 72 years, Mary Elizabeth Pope, and his daughter Anna Ruth Cianci. He is survived by three daughters and their husbands, and one son-in-law: Phoebe Bryan (Larry), Susan Ford (Mike), and Rebecca Caughman (Roddey), and Ray Cianci. He was Granddaddy to ten grandchildren and their spouses who loved him - Larry Jr (Cassandra) Bryan, Chris (Sarah) Bryan, Andrew (Stephanie) Bryan, David (Kara Van Malssen) Cianci, Mark (Lindsey) Cianci, Christopher (Kelly) Ford, Timothy (Claire) Ford, Lindsay (Sean) Ennis, Rion Caughman and Ellis Caughman and ten great grandchildren (Makayla, Logan, Aiden, Allie, Alex, Lucas, Jacob, Isaac, Sam and Otis.) and many nieces and nephews.

The family thanks you for your prayers, and your many expressions of sympathy. The celebration of life service were Monday June 22nd in the First Baptist Church Jacksonville Beach. Rev. Greg Varndell officiated.

In lieu of flowers, a donation in Mr. Pope's name can be made to the Beaches Community Kitchen or K9s for Warriors. Arrangements are under the direction of Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home, 1701 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville Beach, FL.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store