ESTELLE VIRGINIA BARFIELD
Estelle Virginia Barfield, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and friend passed from our lives on October 17, 2020. She was 92 and a resident of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
Born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, Estelle was the eldest of four and devoted to her brother Joe Lombardi and sisters, Evelyn Giamo and Geraldine Pallone. She married her husband, Gene in 1955 and together they raised eight children. She was a selfless and devoted Catholic who never hesitated to put the cares of others before her own. She was loved and admired by all that knew her – a blessing to us all.
Estelle is survived by her children, Barbara Wilkins, Joan Grune, Donna Barfield, Patricia Fredlund, Julie Martens, Carol Barfield, James Barfield; nieces, Rebecca Johnson, Debbie Buck and Jamie Christ; sons-in- law, Robert Grune and Peter Fredlund; grandchildren, Nicole, Dana and husband Benji, Kendra, Devan, Alexandra, Jamie, Robert Jr., David Jr., Sam, Jordan, Matt, Griffin, Ben and Corinne. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene; son, Gene Jr.; and sons-in-law, Tom Wilkins and Steve Buck.
Estelle was passionate about her family and the New York Times Crossword Puzzle. She will be remembered as a kind and caring Christian soul and continues to be our guiding star.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 545 A1A N, Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, 32082. Please visit the Tribute online at www.quinn-shalz.com.
