EVELYN CARTER MILLER
Evelyn Carter Miller, (April 10, 1925 – September 29, 2020), 95 years of age, formerly of Florence, South Carolina and in most recent years, Jacksonville Beach, Florida, passed away peacefully, while under the care of Avante Jacksonville Beach.
Evelyn was born and raised in Florence, South Carolina, by loving parents, the late, John William Carter and Edith Evelyn "Dolly" Castle Lewis. Evelyn was of Episcopal faith. In addition to her parents, Evelyn's loving family included her brother and friend, the late, John William Carter Sr.
As a young adult, Evelyn moved from Florence, South Carlina to the big city of New York. There, she enjoyed the charm and excitement that only a big city can provide. With her tall stature and slender frame, Evelyn was the picture of a New York model. Working and living in New York City with two of her best friends, Nell Bauer and Camile DeMave, was one of the highlights of her life. The former, Evelyn Carter, was married to the late Dusty Miller and they resided for many wonderful years in Florence, South Carolina. Upon the death of her husband, Evelyn moved to Jacksonville Beach, Florida to be close to her loving brother and sister-in-law, John and Dee Carter of Atlantic Beach, Florida.
Evelyn enjoyed many years living and socializing at Pablo Towers, Jacksonville Beach. There, she had a part-time job as receptionist located in the building lobby and also volunteered during special events. When Evelyn could no longer enjoy independent living, she moved to Avante of Jacksonville Beach where she was cared for by their wonderful nurses and CNA's. Evelyn's old and new friends would always comment on how "sweet" she was. Her southern charm and kindness towards others was a trait appreciated by those who knew and loved her.
Evelyn was a wonderful and loving aunt to John W. Carter, Jr. (Atlanta, Georgia), Jana Faus (Mark) Jacksonville, Florida and Jeff Carter (Erin) Scottsdale, Arizona. Evelyn also had the exceptional delight of being a great aunt, to Carter J. Faus and Jack E. Carter. Evelyn is affectionately remembered as a loving and attentive aunt who never forgot a birthday, and always saw an opportunity to shower her nieces, nephews and great nephews with gifts and tokens of her love.
Among her many friends, Evelyn leaves behind special friends, Carol Bauer and her daughter, Jenna of New York City. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, a donations be made to Avante Jacksonville Beach, Florida or your favorite charity
.