Arlington Park Cemetery & Funeral Home
6920 Lone Star Road
Jacksonville, FL 32211
(904) 724-6384
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
First Christian Church of the Beaches
2125 Ocean Front
Neptune Beach, FL
Faye C. Selig


1946 - 2019
Faye C. Selig Obituary
FAYE C. SELIG
Faye C. Selig, of Jacksonville Beach, Florida passed away on Tuesday August 6, 2019. She was 72. Faye was born on November 1, 1946 in Richmond, Virginia, the daughter of Stuart and Alice (Cooke) Flippen.
Faye graduated from Fletcher High School in 1965. Afterwards she attended Florida Beauty College where she graduated in 1966. She then went on to achieve the credentials of a Master Cosmetologist. Faye loved football and was an avid Florida Gator fan. She was also a member of First Christian Church of the Beaches.
Faye is survived by her loving husband, Thomas Selig, Sr.; her son, Thomas Selig, Jr.; her daughter, Christine M. Delgaudio; 4 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; her mother, Alice C. Pinner; and 2 step-brothers, John and James Flippen.
Faye was preceded in death by her father Stuart M. Flippen; step-father, Manuel Chao; brother, Wayne M. Flippen.
Those wishing to make a monetary contribution in Faye's honor should consider the or Community Hospice & Palliative Care, 4266 Sunbeam Road, Jacksonville, FL 32257 or give online at support.communityhospice.com.
A celebration of Faye's life will take place at 11:00 am, Saturday, August 31st at the First Christian Church of the Beaches, 2125 Ocean Front, Neptune Beach, FL 32266. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Arlington Park Funeral Home, www.arlingtonparkfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Beaches Leader on Aug. 15, 2019
