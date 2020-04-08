|
DR. FELICIA E. WEST
In Memory of Dr. Felicia E. West, our Mother
After a long fight with Alzheimer's, Dr. Felicia Emminger West slipped away from her beloved family on April 4, 2020, she was 93 years of age. Our family prayers and hopes are that in death she may now join her beloved husband, Hugh G. West, Sr. to make up for their loss in this life caused by his early death.
She leaves behind a loving family; daughter Karen West and husband Adil Boland of Lutz, FL, son Hugh and wife Susan West, and her three grandchildren; Daniel Hugh West of Lexington, Kentucky age 34, Katie Lynn West age 16 and Jolie Piper West age 14, of Neptune Beach, FL and a sister Mrs. Hilda Morris of Austin, Texas.
Felicia was an extraordinary woman out of our nation's greatest generation of people. She never wavered at life's hardest challenges, raising a family as a single parent while achieving the highest degree our educational system offered, a Doctorate of Science Education. Her long career as an educator began as a teacher, a professor and then Administrator and spanned various educational institutions from Englewood High School, P.K. Younge Laboratory School, East Carolina University, University of Florida, Florida Community College and the University of North Florida.
Through all of life's blessings and hardships our mother never faltered in her dedication to her family. In addition to being the family sole provider, she was kind and considerate, a lady, an educator, a dedicated daughter and sibling and above all, the best mother that anyone could have ever had.
We will miss you Momma and we pray that in death you will fulfill in the afterlife what was lost to you in this one, may our heavenly father watch over you.
Published in The Beaches Leader on Apr. 9, 2020