Florence K. Greer
1934 - 2020
FLORENCE K. GREER
Florence K. Greer, 86, of Jacksonville, Florida, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at St. Vincent's Medical Center. She was born on September 5, 1934 in Ashland, PA to Roy and Mary Kroh. She moved from PA in 1974 and has been a resident of Jacksonville for 46 years. Florence was a parishioner and retired teacher's aide at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church. She was fun to be around, quick-witted and loved by all that knew her. She was happiest when she was with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her hobbies included playing games on her iPad, watching tennis on TV and going on cruises.
Florence was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Mary; 4 brothers: Robert (Butch), Sam, Joe and Roy; 4 sisters, Mary, Margaret, June and Helen; her first husband of 26 years, Patrick Brennan; and her second husband of 6 years, Morris Greer.
Florence is survived by son, Monsignor Keith Brennan; daughter, Patricia Salter; son, Charles Brennan (Fran); daughter, Sharon Smith (Russell); daughter, Andrea Withrow (Jerry); her 13 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID restrictions, a private celebration of Florence's life will be held by her immediate family and closest friends. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to your favorite charity in Florence's name.
Please visit the online Tribute at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home…

Published in The Beaches Leader from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Quinn-Shalz
3600 Third Street South
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
(904) 249-1100
