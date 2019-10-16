Home

Beaches Chapel by Hardage-Giddens
1701 Beach Blvd
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
(904) 249-2374
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Beaches Chapel by Hardage-Giddens
1701 Beach Blvd
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Beaches Chapel by Hardage-Giddens
1701 Beach Blvd
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Floyd A. Borthwick, Jr.


1959 - 2019
Floyd A. Borthwick, Jr. Obituary
FLOYD A. BORTHWICK, JR.
Floyd A. Borthwick, Jr., 60, of Atlantic Beach, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019. He was born in Portsmouth, Virginia on June 23, 1959. Floyd graduated Fletcher High School and went on to receive his bachelor's of science degree from DeVry Institute of Technology. He married Dixie O'Bannon on September 16, 2000.
As an electrical construction engineer, Floyd worked for General Motors, Hughes Air Conditioning, MILCON, Lighthouse, and ABACUS in Northeast Florida. He had a talent for making hand-made items, a passion for his Atlanta Braves and Oakland Raiders, fishing and was a backyard grill master chef. He loved his extended family and cherished every opportunity to spend time with each of them.
He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Dixie; daughters, Danielle Borthwick, Cortney (Marshall) Keller, Rakita Clouser (Keenan) Ingram; son, Steven (Rebecca) Kreins; grandchildren, Matthew and Daniel Kreins, Ambonice Clouser; mother, Nancy Hunter; father, Floyd A. (Pat) Borthwick, Sr.; siblings, John "Rusty" (Tracie) Borthwick, Roxanne (Michael) Dortch, Laura (Chris) Patterson, Debby (Lloyd) Hartsock; and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 on Thursday, October 24, 2019 with visitation 1-hour prior to the service at Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home, 1701 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville Beach.
Published in The Beaches Leader on Oct. 17, 2019
