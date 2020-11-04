1/1
Frederick Norman "“Red”" Lonberg USN RET BM
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frederick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FREDERICK NORMAN "RED" LONBERG, USN RET BMCM
Frederick Norman "Red" Lonberg, USN RET BMCM, sailed away on his final deployment to be with the Lord on October 29, 2020. A loving husband, father and grandfather, he was the grandson of Swedish immigrants, and began his earthly adventures on January 12, 1927 in Miami, OK born in a chicken house during a heavy rainstorm. The newborn and his mother, Zora Ida Tucker Lonberg, were kept dry by huddling under a table. The son of an itinerant preacher, John Frederick Lonberg, Red was raised in the Ozark Mountains of Missouri with 7 siblings in a log home built by the family. Life on the farm during the Great Depression provided Red with a strong foundation in resourcefulness and a firm faith in God, both quite necessary for his future career in the US Navy. After leaving home at age 15, he survived with jobs of hard labor, bridge building, ditch digging and fruit packing before returning to Kansas where he landed a job with Boeing building B-29 airplanes needed for the war. Nearing his 17th birthday, a need for job security and the patriotic pull to become involved in the war effort led Red to the recruiting station where he enlisted in the US Navy beginning 28 years of service to Uncle Sam.
Highlights of his career included service during WW II chasing submarines in the Aleutian Islands; duty stations in 1945-47 at NAS Green Cove Springs with the 600+ ship "Mothball Fleet" where he married Mary Eugenia Arenburg in 1947. Red and his family continued serving our country stationed coast to coast with sea duty adventures in between. Lonberg served in Japan with Fleet Air Wing 6 during the Korean War. Also of note was his role in 1963-64 serving as Leading Chief on the USS Long Beach (CGN-9), nuclear-powered guided missile cruiser. Along with the USS Enterprise and USS Bainbridge he completed Operation Sea Orbit, a two-month unrefueled cruise around the world, the first all-nuclear battle formation in the history of naval operations. Lonberg was promoted to Master Chief, 1 of only 3 in the Navy qualifying that year. BMCM Lonberg subsequently served as Leading Chief on USS Saratoga (CVA-60), Mayport, FL 1965-66; Dockmaster at Mayport Naval Station, FL 1967-69 and as Command Master Chief aboard USS Albany (CG-10), Mayport, FL 1969-71, his final duty station with the Navy retiring in 1971.
The next chapter of Red's life was in Civil Service at NADEP JAX as a Rigger utilizing his amazing problem-solving skills and techniques and developing his hobby of landsailing at Jacksonville Beach, his home of 42 years. Known as "Mr. Fix-It," Red became an icon for service in the neighborhood and fun on the beach. He enrolled in classes at the junior college to repair appliances and sewing machines to be donated to needy families in the beach communities. Serving as an Usher and active member of the Methodist Men at Beaches United Methodist Church, Red was known for his mighty handshake and loving hugs. When not fixing things and solving problems, Red could be found on the beach giving rides to locals and tourists on his landsailor, a wind-driven "sailboat on wheels", that regularly appeared on television news broadcasts, newspapers and magazines throughout the community. Red never met a stranger and delighted in sharing his exciting hobby with people from around the world.
After the passing of his dear Miss Mary in 2005, Red's last "duty station" from 2009-2020 was at Penney Retirement Community, Penney Farms, Florida spending his last 2 years in Hagen Memory Care Center. Prior to his challenges with dementia, Red volunteered on the campus six days a week, continuing his service to others. He was known for his wood-working skills participating in the Mobility Worldwide program making wheelchair carts for victims of lower limb disabilities and distributed to third world countries. He was a fixture at the Resale Thrift Shop assisting in repairs of donated items and promoting the shop in the greater community. Red's fix-it skills were a vital part of the Bicycle and Golf Cart Repair Shop as he fabricated many tools to make the various jobs easier. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Middleburg as well as worshipping at the Penney Memorial Church.
Red joins many family members in Heaven including his loving wife of 58 years, Mary Lonberg (2005), daughters Mary Elizabeth Strom (2003) and Gene Adelle Lewis (2008), grandson Michael Stough Lewis (1981), his parents and seven siblings. Those grieving his loss, yet rejoicing in his journey to Glory, include his daughter Norma Lee Layton and son-in-law Jim of Orange Park; grandchildren Bethany Singletary (Scott); Jennifer Mansfield (Vic); Melissa Murphy (Scott); Jonathan J. Layton (Christy); and Karen Layton. He also leaves behind ten great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren as well as nieces and nephews throughout the country; his "Best Buddy" Anne Railsback of Kennesaw, Georgia and numerous friends, especially all of "Red's Girls" who cared for him so lovingly at Hagen Care Center.
Public services to remember Red will not be held due to the pandemic. Instead, you are encouraged to honor Red by participating in a random act of kindness in his memory. Tangible remembrances may be directed to the charity of your choice or to: Mobility Worldwide Florida, https://mobilityworldwide.org/affiliates/florida-penney-farms/penney-farms-donate/, PO Box 919, Penney Farms, FL 32079 OR Alzheimer's Association, https://act.alz.org/site/Donation, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl.17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Arrangements are under the care of Russell Haven of Rest Cemetery, Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 2335 Sandridge Road, Green Cove Springs, FL 32043. Family and friends may share their condolences at: www.RHRFH.com 904-284-7720.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaches Leader from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Russell Haven Of Rest Cemetery & Funeral Home
2335 Sandridge Rd
Green Cove Springs, FL 32043
(904) 284-7720
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Russell Haven Of Rest Cemetery & Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
November 3, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. Sorry to hear of the passing of your dear Daddy. I remember how excited he was to be part of an early HONOR AIR FLIGHT to Washington, D.C. Please know that you are in our thoughts and prayers. Linda and Larry Tattersall
Linda Tattersall
Friend
November 3, 2020
Years ago, before retiring as an attorney,I had the privilege of representing Red and Mary Lonberg. Two of the best people I’ve ever met. It was an honor to be their attorney. They lived through example, were role models for us all and positively impacted all who came into contact with them. They will be missed by many.
Tim Ellis
November 1, 2020
To a wonderful person whom I had the honour of calling my neighbor and my friend. My you be blessed I heaven as you blessed all whom you called friend.
Trish Smedley
Friend
November 1, 2020
Fair winds & following seas my friend.
EARL EVANS
Friend
October 31, 2020
Everyone enjoyed seeing Red at your Christmas party and hearing his stories.
Linda/Bruce Vacca
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved