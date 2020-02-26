|
|
FREDERICK WILLIAM MCNABB JR.
Frederick William McNabb Jr., 87, died Friday, February 21, 2020, following a long battle with Alzheimer's. He leaves his wife of 63 years, Elizabeth; sons, F. William III (Katie), Mark (Sue), Rob (Setsuko); daughters, Mary (George) and Trish; 14 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
Fred was born in Lowell, Massachusetts, on November 24, 1932, and grew up primarily in Hartford, Connecticut. Always a top student, he graduated Phi Beta Kappa from the University of Rochester in 1954, where he met his wife, Betsy. Fred attended Yale Law School, which was interrupted by a two-year stint in the US Air Force. He served in The Office of Special Investigations, rising to the rank of Captain. After completing his studies at Yale, where he was an editor on the Yale Law Journal, he joined Nixon Hargrave, Devans and Doyle in Rochester, NY as a practicing attorney. In 1964, he joined Goldman, Goldstein, Kessler and Underberg as partner and trial attorney. After 12 years of private practice, Fred moved to Boston and served as Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary for Continental Investment Corporation. In 1974, Fred became General Counsel at GAF and moved the family to New Canaan, Connecticut, where he and Betsy lived for 20 years. Fred ended his career as Senior Vice President and General Counsel of MacAndrews and Forbes. A member of the New York Bar Association, American Bar Association and American Society of Corporate Secretaries, he was named to Who's Who in America in the mid 80's. With all of his academic and professional accomplishments,
Fred was most proud of his faith and family. A devout Catholic, Fred volunteered countless hours to the Archdiocese of Rochester and St. Thomas More Church. After retiring from professional life, he and Betsy split time between Ponte Vedra, Florida, and Grantham, New Hampshire.
They enjoyed traveling, frequent visits from family and grandchildren, golf and social activities at Marsh Landing Country Club, the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Jacksonville Symphony. They were fortunate to have their youngest daughter, Trish, and her three children close by.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Community Hospice and Palliative Care, Jacksonville. Please sign the online guestbook at www.pontevedravalley.com
Published in The Beaches Leader on Feb. 27, 2020